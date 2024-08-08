Saudi Offered Big Money, But My Dream To Play In The EPL Is Bigger – Richarlison

Tottenham striker, Richarlison has come out to confirm that he won’t be moving to the Saudi Pro League this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there was indeed an offer from the Saudi Pro League this summer, but his dream is to either play for the Brazilian Selecao or an EPL club.

He added that even if the money offered was very lucrative, his dreams as a footballer are bigger.

His words, “There has been an offer but my dream of playing for the Brazilian Selecao and in the Premier League speaks louder. The money is big but my dreams are bigger.”

WOW.