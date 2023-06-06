    Login
    Tinubu, the leader Nigeria needs – Wike

    Politics

    The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has commended President Bola Tinubu for removing fuel subsidy.

    Speaking during a media chat on Tuesday, Wike stressed that electing Tinubu was not a mistake.

    According to Wike: “He has shown leadership from the first day he took the oath. If we are to tell ourselves the truth, it can’t be business as usual; this subsidy is gone. How many presidents can take such a decision? For me, that is leadership, and he’s prepared for the job.

    “It’s a hard decision, but he has to take it, and no good leader who means well for his people will start playing games.

    “During his campaign, he said it; even PDP said it, so they all know that this is the problem for this country. We didn’t make a mistake; this is the kind of leadership we need in this country.”

