    Tinubu: We will not allow GRV handover Lagos to Igbos – Fani-Kayode

    Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the party will not allow the Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, hand over the state to Igbos.

    Femi Fani-Kayode
    Fani-Kayode noted that Yorubas and Igbos were subjected to torture in the Southeast during the presidential election.

    In a series of tweets, the politician said some Igbos were killed in the Southeast for voting for the President-elect.

    According to Fani-Kayode: “How can such a well brought up & distinguished young man be one of those that joined the mob to burn buses during the Endsars riots?

    “How can he be one of those that turns his back on his own Yoruba people, hero worship secessionists like Ojukwu & conspire to hand over Lagos to the Igbos? Can any Igbo man do that for a Yoruba in the East? Is he aware of what the Yoruba were subjected to in parts of the east during the just concluded presidential election?

    “Does he know the number of Igbos that were killed, tortured & whose homes were burnt in the east simply because they dared to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a Yoruba man?

    “I love the Igbo & I believe in a plural society which welcomes all ethnic nationalities & creeds but to hand Lagos over to them as a way of compensating them for their past woes is absurd.

    “That would be absurd and suicidal and we will NEVER allow it to see the light of day. What happened to this otherwise brilliant and cerebal young man called Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour? What has got into him? Is he possessed? Is he in need of prayer and deliverance?”

