Tinubu will defeat opponents at tribunal – Ex-campaign director, Omole

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ade Omole on Monday said President-elect, Bola Tinubu will win his case at the tribunal.

The Diaspora Director in the Presidential Campaign Council declared that Tinubu would defeat opponents in the February 25 election.

He spoke in Abuja while receiving a property donated for the accommodation of Nigerians flying in for the inauguration on May 29.

Omole stated that there was no cause for alarm because the opposition is in court “to challenge our mandate”.

He said rivals have to ventilate their loss and frustration and the court is there for them to do that lawfully.

Omole maintained Tinubu’s emergence was divinely ordained, considering what transpired ahead of the primaries, among others.

“The cash crunch and fuel scarcity ahead of the election were obstacles on his way, yet he emerged as President-elect.

“Many things were frustrating our efforts, but we overcame the challenges because God is on our side,” NAN quoted.

Omole believed the APC co-founder’s antecedents and track record as Lagos governor will be recreated when he is sworn in.

He assured Tinubu would tackle floods headlong, recalling his efforts led to the reclamation of Bar Beach, the location of Eko Atlantic City.