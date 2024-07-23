Tinubu’s Adviser Bayo Onanuga Responds to Peter Obi’s Legal Threat

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Communications and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has responded to the threat of a lawsuit by Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

This comes after Onanuga recently accused Obi and his supporters of being behind the planned nationwide protests against the Tinubu administration over economic hardships.

In a letter signed by his lawyer, Alex Ejesieme, Obi demanded that Onanuga retract his statement and issue an unreserved apology within 72 hours. Additionally, Obi is seeking N5 billion in damages for the allegation.

Reacting to the legal threat, Onanuga posted on his official X handle on Tuesday: “I am still waiting for the letter from Peter Obi’s lawyer threatening a N5 billion suit and demanding an apology to Peter Obi over the planned ‘revolution’. Let me just tell Obi and his lawyer: I am not afraid of any legal action.

We shall meet in court.”

This development has further intensified the political tension surrounding the planned protests and the economic challenges facing Nigeria.