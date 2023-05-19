Tinubu’s inauguration: APC warns state chapters against expulsion of members

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday, cautioned its state chapters against imposing indiscriminate suspension and expulsion on members of the party.

InfoStride News reports that state chapters of the ruling party had recently suspended its members for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections.

Latest of it was the expulsion of the former governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje, by the state chapter over his conduct in the recent elections.

Reacting to the disciplinary measures being taken against members in the state, the party, in a statement issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, condemned the development, citing the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu coming up in the next few days.

According to the statement, it is highly inauspicious time for the actions of the state chapter of the party due to the “important upcoming leadership transition and inauguration of our new government.”

The statement reads, “We note with deep concern the spate of disciplinary actions emanating from various state chapters, including suspension and expulsion of party members for alleged infractions in the wake of the just concluded national elections.

“The party takes the matter of discipline of its members seriously as a necessary mechanism for the maintenance of a strong, vibrant, and cohesive party at all levels.

“The party hereby directs that action stay on all disciplinary matters pending further directives of the National Working Committee on the effective review and treatment of disciplinary matters.”