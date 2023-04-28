Tinubu’s inauguration: PDP demands international sanction, travel ban on Buhari after May 29

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday demanded an international travel ban on President Muhammadu Buhari after the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

PDP’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, made the call in reaction to Buhari’s comment that PDP and the Labour Party, LP, lost the presidential election due to overconfidence.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Ologunagba said Buhari was “gloating over the All Progressives Congress, APC, reckless rigging,” while demanding “international sanctions and travel ban after May 29.”

Ologunagba said: “We have called you up again today to address the unfortunate, reckless, unpresidential conduct and subjudice comment credited to the President, General Muhammadu Buhari which is already causing apprehension and capable of destroying our corporate existence as a Nation.

“As you are aware, the February 25, 2023 Presidential election has been adjudged across the nation and Globally as the worst in the history of our country.

“The Presidential election was marred by brazen violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2023, INEC Regulations and Guidelines; manipulation of processes, alteration of genuine results from Polling Units, announcement of fabricated figures and climaxed by the vexatious declaration of the defeated candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Winner.

“The general despondency, resentment and anger across our country; the damning reports by election observers and the pervading international contempt against Nigeria since the declaration of the APC candidate as President-elect are ominous testaments that he does not have the mandate of majority of Nigerians derivable ONLY from a credible electoral process.

“As you are also aware, the PDP is already at the Tribunal with the prospects of reclaiming the mandate freely given to our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar at the Presidential election.”