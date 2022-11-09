Tiwa Savage Should Stop Encouraging Young Girls To Have Their Own S*x Tape – Kemi Olunloyo

Popular controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has come out to blast singer, Tiwa Savage after she referenced her s*x tape scandal in her recently released track. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she can only urge Tiwa to stop singing about the scandal because she has a son that needs to be respected.

Her words, “TIWA SAVAGE’s NEW SONG: ￼sex tape o le baye mi je (sex tape can’t spoil my life), igadun kekere yen (that small enjoyment)￼ BUT IT CAN INFLUENCE YOUNG GIRLS TIWA. STOP SINGING ABOUT IT #ChrislandScandal, You have a son.”

WOW.