Tobi BakreNot Starting Vs Wolves Was Dissappointing – Rashford

Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has come out to say that he was benched against Wolves because he overslept and missed a team meeting. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was very disappointed not to have started the match yesterday, but he understood the manager’s decision.

Rashford added that rules are rules under Erik ten Hag, even if mistakes can happen from time to time.

His words, “It’s the team rules and a mistake that can happen,”

“Disappointed not to play but I understand the decision. I’m happy we managed to win the game.”