AdekunleGold Is Awesome – Simi

Popular singer, Simi has come out to reply a music critic who claimed her husband, singer Adekunle Gold, is a better singer. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to the critic, “Your husband sings better than you @SympLySimi”

Simi simply responded, “I can live with that. He’s awesome.”

WOW.

Simisola Kosoko (née Ogunleye; born April 19, 1988), better known by her stage name Simi, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress.

She started her career as a gospel singer, releasing her debut studio album in 2008, titled Ogaju.[3] She gained prominence in 2014 after releasing “Tiff”, a song that was nominated for Best Alternative Song at The Headies 2015.

Simi signed a record deal with X3M Music in 2014, but left the label in May 2019 following the expiration of her contract. She released her second studio album Simisola on September 8, 2017. Her third studio album Omo Charlie Champagne, Vol. 1 was released to coincide with her thirty-first birthday on April 19, 2019. She launched her record label Studio Brat in June 2019.

Simi was born in Ojuelegba, a suburb of Surulere, as the last of four children. In an interview with Juliet Ebirim of Vanguard newspaper, Simi revealed that her parents separated when she was 9 years old. She also revealed that she grew up as a tomboy. Simi attended Stars International College, a secondary school in Ikorodu, Lagos State. She is an alumnus of Covenant University, where she studied mass communication.