Todd Boehly Giving Dressing Room Talk Is Good For Chelsea – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to hail the reported Chelsea dressing room talk from Todd Boehly as a good move. He recently revealed this ahead of Real Madrid’s visit to Stamford Bridge, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, hearing words of encouragement from the owners sometimes works wonders on the players, and to feel the support of the club can spur them on to do great things.

Ancelotti added that he has no problem with owners of his club walking into the dressing room to have a say.

His words, “From the owners it could be an important motivation for the players. The Chelsea moment is not a good moment, I think to have the support of the club could inspire the players to play better,”

“I think it is a good move to do this and if the clubs want to come and talk to the players I have no problem, absolutely. If he [Madrid’s president] wants to talk to me every game I am pleased because I think the owner has the right to know what are the decisions of the managers, so it is the right of the club to know what the manager does.”