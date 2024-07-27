Tompolo urges Nigerians to Reconsider Proposed Protest

I wish to join the voices of all well-meaning Nigerians, including our revered traditional rulers, in calling for the postponement of the proposed hardship protest scheduled for August 1, 2024.

There is indeed hunger and hardship in the country. However, it must be pointed out that hunger and hardship did not start today.

President Tinubu is working diligently to revitalise the economy with carefully planned policies and programmes aimed at addressing economic and security issues, which are the root causes of many problems in the country.

I am aware of Mr. President’s efforts to get things right in the country, and truly things are getting better. For instance, there has been a great improvement in the oil and gas sector in the last year, which is still the main source of our economy.

However, the organisers must understand that the timing is wrong; the protest may cause more harm than good, as security reports have indicated that it could be hijacked by unscrupulous elements.

In light of this, I join other patriotic Nigerians in appealing to prospective protesters to call off the planned protest and engage with governments at all levels to find lasting solutions to the country’s problems. You must agree that the threat of protest alone has achieved its aim, as Mr President has clearly stated that he has heard the voices of prospective protesters.”