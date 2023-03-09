Tonto Dikeh Is Misleading Nigerians Against Olakunle Churchill – Kemi Olunloyo

Popular investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has come out to blast Tonto Dikeh for denying Olakunle Churchill access to their son, King Andre. She recently had her say via her Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she cannot stand the Nollywood actress falsely accusing Churchill of being an irresponsible father despite being the one intentionally keeping him away from their son, and she is fed up with Tonto Dikeh misleading the public with her false accusations.

Kemi then revealed public court papers dated January 2018 that showed that the businessman was granted unrestricted access to King.

It read, “The Defendant shall be allowed to go on outings with their son in order to bond with him but this shall be in the company of the baby’s nanny or confidant excluding the mother for the next one year so as to familiarize after which the Defendant can come to Court for review of this order.”

