Tottenham Can’t Keep Conceding First – Conte

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte has come out to insist that his side must find solutions after coming from behind again to draw 2-2 with Brentford on Boxing Day. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he is happy with how his players responded after going 2 – nil down, his team lacked energy, desire and intensity before that.

Conte added that it now nine games in a row Spurs concedes the first goal, and that is not good enough.

His words, “In one side I have to be happy because of the way we played in the second half, the energy, desire and intensity and when you play like this you create problems.”

“On the other side this is now nine games in a row we concede the first goal. It’s important to be stable for a team that wants to try to stay in a good position in the table. To concede for many goals the first goal or two goals, we have to make good reflections. We have to find solutions.”

“I want to underline how good they are but we could have won.”