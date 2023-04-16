Tottenham Fans Booing Davinson Sanchez Was Disappointing – Lloris

Tottenham captain, Hugo Lloris has come out to say that the club’s fans booing Davinson Sanchez was sad for everyone. He recently had his say after Saturday’s 3-2 home loss to Bournemouth, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has never seen anything like that since his football career started, and it was a horrible sight because Sanchez is his friend and team-mate.

Lloris added that Davinson has fought for the club for several years, so booing him was very disappointing.

His words, “I’ve never seen this in my career,”

“I feel really bad for Davinson because he’s a team-mate, he’s a friend and he’s been fighting for the club for many, many years now.”

“It’s just sad. The story is sad for the club, the fans and the player. It’s something you don’t want to see in football.”

“There is a lot of disappointment obviously,”

“It was more than a normal game because we missed a chance to go closer to Newcastle.”

“And then obviously the story of the game, we went through different feelings and it’s not easy to deal with but we have to recover from that.”