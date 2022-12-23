Tottenham Is After Quality Young Players Without Big Salaries – Conte

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte has come out to say that he is happy with the players he has. He, however, revealed that the club will be active in the January transfer window if the right opportunity comes along.

According to him, Tottenham’s philosophy is about signing quality young players without big salaries, so he expects the club to be on the lookout if such opportunity arises.

Conte added that he’ll be resting Cristian Romero for now after his recent triumph with Argentina.

His words, “If there is the opportunity to strengthen the squad, we’ll do something. You know what is our politics and we try to follow these politics and to improve the team,”

“The politics is about young players with not big salaries. We have to sign players that they can stay in our vision of the club here.”

“Otherwise, we’ll continue with these players. I’m happy with them.”

“It’s important also after the World Cup to give a bit of rest of these players. Cuti, [Argentina defender Cristian Romero] he will be available for the next against Aston Villa.”