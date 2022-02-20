Tottenham Was Perfect Against Manchester City – Conte

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte has come out to name Manchester City as the best team in the world. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, despite the defeat in front of their own fans, Manchester City put up a kind of fight that serves as proof that they are currently the standout side in club football.

Conte added that Harry Kane was simply outstanding in the game and it was a perfect performance vs a very good EPL opposition.

His words, “For sure it was a great win for us against a fantastic team like Man City.”

“It’s a great compliment to City too because in my opinion, they showed themselves to be the best team in the world.”

“To win a game like this it means we had the perfect performance.”

On Kane, “Harry was outstanding, but the two midfielders, the defensive line, the keeper, the players that came in off the bench were all good too. It was the perfect performance.”