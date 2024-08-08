Tragic Canoe Capsize Claims Lives in Jigawa State

At least five people have lost their lives following a tragic canoe mishap in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The incident occurred on Thursday, August 8, when a canoe carrying passengers capsized while crossing the Gamoda River near Nahuce village.

According to a local resident who spoke with Journalists, the boat was transporting twenty passengers when it overturned.

Despite rescue efforts, five individuals were confirmed dead, while fifteen others remain missing.

In a statement issued to the media, Police Spokesman DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam confirmed the details of the incident.

He reported that, “Information from a reliable source revealed that a canoe carrying twenty passengers capsized while attempting to cross the Gamoda River at Nahuce village in Taura LGA. Five people died, and the remaining passengers are still missing.”

Upon receiving the report, a team of police officers, local divers, and community volunteers quickly mobilised to the scene in a bid to rescue those still missing.

DSP Adam detailed the identities of the deceased, stating, “The five confirmed dead include Abdurra’uf Mohd, 15 years old; Suleman Ali, 20 years old; Shafiu Mohd, 25 years old; Ado Nafance, 75 years old; and Alasan Mohd, 16 years old, all from Taura LGA.”

Efforts to locate and rescue the missing passengers have been ongoing.

The police, alongside local divers and other volunteers, are working tirelessly in challenging conditions to recover any survivors and locate the remaining individuals.

In response to the tragedy, Jigawa State Police Commissioner CP AT Abdullahi extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

He expressed deep sympathy for their loss and offered prayers for the departed souls, wishing them eternal peace.

The incident has highlighted ongoing concerns regarding the safety of river transportation in the region.

Local authorities and communities are now faced with the urgent task of improving safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

As search and rescue operations continue, there is a growing call for increased safety regulations and better awareness regarding the risks associated with river travel.

This tragic event underscores the need for enhanced safety protocols and the importance of community support in times of crisis.

In summary, the canoe capsizing in Taura Local Government Area has resulted in the death of five individuals, with fifteen others still unaccounted for.

The efforts of the police, divers, and volunteers are crucial in locating the missing passengers and providing support to the grieving families.

The tragedy serves as a somber reminder of the challenges faced in ensuring safe transportation practices in the region.