Tragic End for Student Hired to Attend Party: Kwara State Police Investigate Suspicious Death

The quiet community of Aleniboro in Ilorin, Kwara State, was recently jolted by the discovery of the lifeless body of a young student at a refuse dump.

The deceased, identified as Mojisola Awesu, was a student at the Kwara State College of Health Technology.

Her tragic death has since raised serious questions about the circumstances leading to her untimely demise.

The grim discovery was made on 12th August 2024, when labourers in the Aleniboro area stumbled upon the body at a local refuse site.

The shocking incident was immediately reported to the authorities, prompting police operatives to visit the scene.

Upon their arrival, the officers identified the deceased as Mojisola Awesu, whose body was subsequently recovered for further examination.

Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement released on Tuesday.

She revealed that the police were first alerted to the situation by a resident of the Aleniboro community, who reported the presence of the body at the refuse dump.

The police responded swiftly, but by the time they arrived, it was clear that Mojisola’s life had been tragically cut short.

In a disturbing twist to the story, it was later uncovered that Mojisola’s death might have been linked to a sinister arrangement.

According to reports, she had been contacted by a friend, Miss Timileyin, who invited her to a party organised by students of Summit University and Al-Hikmah University in Ilorin.

The invitation came with a peculiar request: Mojisola was to act as the girlfriend of a student from Summit University, identified as Mr Adebayo Happiness, for a fee of N15,000.

On 9th August, the day of the ill-fated event, Mojisola received a call from Timileyin, who introduced her to Adebayo Happiness.

The arrangement seemed straightforward—Mojisola would attend the party and pretend to be Adebayo’s girlfriend, earning a small sum in return.

However, what should have been a simple, if unusual, job soon took a dark turn.

Mojisola travelled to Ilorin and checked into a hotel arranged by Adebayo. But shortly after arriving, she became uneasy.

In a conversation with her roommate, Miss Blessing, Mojisola expressed her discomfort with the hotel and noted that there was no sign of any party at the location.

This would be the last time anyone heard from her. After this call, her phone was abruptly switched off, and all attempts by Blessing to reach her were unsuccessful.

On 13th August, a day after Mojisola’s body was found, Blessing reported her roommate missing, having not heard from her since the night of the supposed party.

The police were now faced with the daunting task of piecing together the events that led to Mojisola’s death.

DSP Ejire-Adeyemi confirmed that the police have arrested several suspects in connection with the case.

These individuals are currently undergoing interrogation as the investigation continues.

The authorities are determined to uncover the truth behind Mojisola’s death and to bring those responsible to justice.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community and the wider student population in Kwara State.

It has also sparked discussions about the dangers that young people, particularly women, face when lured into questionable situations by the promise of money or other incentives.

The case of Mojisola Awesu serves as a grim reminder of the need for vigilance and caution in an increasingly unpredictable world.

As the investigation unfolds, there is hope that justice will be served for Mojisola and her grieving family.

The police have urged anyone with information related to the case to come forward, assuring the public that all leads will be thoroughly investigated.

In the wake of this tragic event, the need for increased awareness and education on personal safety and the potential risks of engaging in such arrangements has become more apparent.

It is a sad reality that in pursuit of quick financial gain, individuals may sometimes find themselves in perilous situations, as was the case with Mojisola.

The entire community, alongside the student body of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, mourns the loss of a promising young woman whose life was tragically cut short.

The hope now rests on the diligent work of law enforcement to ensure that those responsible are held accountable, and that such a tragedy does not repeat itself.