    Trey Songz Takes Plea Deal In Bowling Alley Attack Case

    Some of the serious charges against American singer, Trey Songz has been dropped after he took a plea deal in the bowling alley attack case against him. Recall that Trey was accused in October of punching a woman repeatedly in the face in a NY bowling alley bathroom, with the woman claiming he also dragged her by her hair.

    Songz pled guilty to a single disorderly conduct violation in connection with the incident recently and it was gathered that prosecutors agreed to dismiss the 10 original charges against him which include assault and aggravated harassment.

    Trey now has to complete 12 anger management classes by August, and sources have said he has already started learning.

