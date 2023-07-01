Trio of Mayowa, Chibuzor, and Ayomide convicted for Internet Fraud, forfeits N7m, Car In Ibadan

Three individuals involved in internet fraud, namely Yusuf Nurudeen Mayowa, Alloy Wisdom Chibuzor, and Muheez Adeshina Ayomide, have been convicted and handed prison sentences by the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan.

Yusuf faced charges related to aiding the commission of a felony, specifically obtaining property through false pretences, as stipulated in Sections 7(b) and 419 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000. Chibuzor and Ayomide, on the other hand, were charged with personation, a violation of Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

During their appearance before Justice Ladiran Akintola, all three defendants pleaded “guilty” to the charges pressed against them by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Consequently, the prosecution counsels, Samsuddeen Bashir and Mabas Mabur, presented various documentary evidence, which was admitted and marked as exhibits. They urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants as charged.

In response, Justice Akintola found Yusuf guilty and sentenced him to six months of community service, along with a fine of N200,000. Chibuzor and Ayomide received three months of community service each, accompanied by fines of N100,000 and N50,000, respectively.

Furthermore, the court ordered Yusuf to forfeit the sum of N7,305,978 held in his Guaranty Trust Bank account (account number: 0209559041) to the Federal Government of Nigeria. Additionally, he had to surrender his Toyota Camry Saloon car and other related assets.

The court also mandated that the other convicted individuals surrender all seized items to the Federal Government of Nigeria and make restitution to their respective victims.

