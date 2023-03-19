Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian Set To Get Back Together?

Popular celebrity, Tristan Thompson is reportedly trying for yet another chance with Khloe Kardashian. Reports have said that the 32-year-old basketballer is hoping to rekindle his romance with the youngest of the Kardashian sisters after multiple instances of cheating on her and betraying her trust over the years.

According to a source, Thompson still loves Khloe and wants to make it work between them, and even if they are currently just friends, he wants something more.

Recall that he celebrated his birthday on Monday with Kardashian taking to social media to call Thompson the best father, brother & uncle in a celebratory post.

WOW.