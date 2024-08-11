Trragic Cassava Poisoning Claims Seven Lives in Sokoto State

In a devastating incident, a family of seven in Runjin Barmo village, Kajiji District, Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State, has tragically lost their lives after consuming a contaminated cassava meal.

The unfortunate event unfolded shortly after the family ate the ill-fated cassava, which is suspected to have been tainted during its preparation.

The deceased include Malam Abubakar, the father; his wife, A’ishatu Abubakar; and their five children.

The tragedy struck after they had consumed the cassava meal during dinner.

Reports indicate that while the same cassava had been prepared and consumed by other households in the village without any health issues, it led to fatal consequences for this particular family.

Asabe Balarabe, the State Commissioner for Health, visited the village to offer condolences and investigate the cause of the tragedy.

During her visit, Balarabe was briefed by Malam Muhammadu Modi Magajin Runjin Barmo, the village head, about the events leading to the deaths.

According to Magajin, the cassava had been used in around four other homes in the village, but no illness was reported from those households.

In her address to the village, Balarabe extended her condolences and expressed gratitude to the State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, for his concern and support through the Commissioner.

She assured the community that the health department would thoroughly investigate the incident.

To aid in this, the ministry plans to take samples from a teenager who survived after eating the same cassava, hoping to determine the cause of the contamination.

Balarabe also used the occasion to urge the residents to promptly report any unusual illnesses or outbreaks to the health authorities.

This proactive approach is vital for timely intervention and to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

In a show of solidarity and appreciation, the Director of Health for Shagari Local Government Area, Sani Bello Tambuwal, commended the Commissioner for her immediate response and expressed hope that such efforts would continue to safeguard public health.

The tragic loss of this family highlights a critical need for improved food safety practices and vigilance in the community.

It underscores the importance of monitoring food sources and ensuring that they are safe for consumption, especially in areas where foodborne illnesses can have severe consequences.

As the community mourns the loss of its members, the health authorities are focusing on uncovering the full extent of the contamination and preventing future incidents.

The collaboration between local and state health officials is crucial in addressing the immediate crisis and implementing measures to enhance food safety and public health in the region.

The Sokoto State Government remains committed to supporting the affected families and ensuring that such tragedies do not recur.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of food safety and the need for vigilance in preventing contamination and protecting public health.