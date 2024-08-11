Trump Made Up The Helicopter Story To Tarnish Kamala Harris’ Reputation – Ex

Ex-USA President, Donald Trump might have a future as a fantasy writer, San Francisco Mayor, Willie Brown has said. He recently refuted Trump’s recent claims about the two of them taking a helicopter ride as pure creative fiction, and fans have been reacting.

Reacting, he has never conducted business with Trump or taken a helicopter ride with him, and Donald’s entire account was nothing but a fabrication cooked up by him to tarnish Harris’ reputation.

He added that Trump most likely cooked up the story because the world knows he is Kamala’s ex-boyfriend.

WOW.

