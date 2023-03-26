    Login
    Tuchel Has What It Takes To Lead Bayern Munich – Oliver Kahn

    Sports By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Bayern Munich CEO, Oliver Kahn has come out to say that Thomas Tuchel has proven himself as a top coach in football. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Thomas Tuchel

    According to him, the club’s new manager possesses impressive qualities as a coach and his career in the game is proof that he has what it takes to be at Bayern Munich.

    Kahn added that coaching at a club like PSG is not easy for any manager, but Tuchel led them to a UCL final.

    His words, “You don’t have to discuss his qualities, they are impressive,”

    “His career is also a testament to that. Leading a squad like PSG is not easy. He led them to the Champions League final. Also at Chelsea he worked very successfully from day one. It’s an impressive CV. There’s always a personal development behind it. That’s why we’re very happy that Thomas Tuchel is now our coach.”

