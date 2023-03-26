Tuchel Has What It Takes To Lead Bayern Munich – Oliver Kahn

Bayern Munich CEO, Oliver Kahn has come out to say that Thomas Tuchel has proven himself as a top coach in football. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club’s new manager possesses impressive qualities as a coach and his career in the game is proof that he has what it takes to be at Bayern Munich.

Kahn added that coaching at a club like PSG is not easy for any manager, but Tuchel led them to a UCL final.

His words, “You don’t have to discuss his qualities, they are impressive,”

“His career is also a testament to that. Leading a squad like PSG is not easy. He led them to the Champions League final. Also at Chelsea he worked very successfully from day one. It’s an impressive CV. There’s always a personal development behind it. That’s why we’re very happy that Thomas Tuchel is now our coach.”