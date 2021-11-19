Tuchel Is Determined To Win Trophies – Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi has come out to say that he felt Thomas Tuchel was joking when he asked him to switch to right wing-back. He recently revealed that playing the right wing-back role was completely different from what he was used to.

According to him, he just had to do whatever the manager said because Tuchel came in with his style of play he believed can win him games.

Odoi added that it is definitely a good thing to know that the manager is motivated and determined to try to win trophies.

His words, “When the manager first came in and he told me to play wing-back, I was just a bit in shock, I thought it was a joke,”

“Obviously, when I played there, it was different. It suited my game a little at that time and I think that he’s come in and he’s given the freedom and the instruction to the team of how he wants everyone to play and what he wants from the team to try to win games.”

“He knows what he wants to win and so do we. So we are playing as hard as we can and to the best level we can to obviously win every game.”

“When he has come in, he has given us that extra motivation, extra courage and push to know that regardless, he is going to push us to our hardest level because he wants the best out of us,”

“It’s definitely a good thing to know that he is coming in with the motivation and determination to try to win games and win trophies.”

“We are going to keep pushing until we reach our main goal.”