Tunisia Can Qualify From Its Tough Group In Qatar – Wahbi Khazri

Tunisia national team captain, Wahbi Khazri has come out to say that the country has the quality to finally qualify from their group at the World Cup in Qatar. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Tunisia currently has a well-oiled team that has been together for a long time, so he feels he and his teammates can break the group stage curse in Qatar.

Khazri added that the nation can perform against big teams, and it will be a dream fulfilled to reach the second round.

His words, “I believe we can make it out. We have a well-oiled team that has been together for a long time,”

“France are superior to us and are competing for the title, Denmark is a good team and Australia is as well. I think we have a chance to play in the next round and we will have to be efficient in the first two games.”

“Before the last World Cup in Russia, we delivered solid performances against Spain and Portugal, then beat Croatia a year after they finished as runners-up.”

“We are able to perform against big teams. It will be a dream fulfilled to reach the second round.”

On the recent friendly loss vs Brazil, “It was important to measure ourselves against the big teams because at the World Cup you will meet only the best,”

“It allowed us to know what we are missing, and pick important lessons about what we can improve.”