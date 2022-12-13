Twitter Dissolves Its Trust And Safety Council

Popular social media company, Twitter has disbanded its Trust and Safety Council. Recall that this was a volunteer group established in 2016 to advise on-site decisions, and the world has been reacting.

An email sent to the Trust and Safety Council members recently read, “As Twitter moves into a new phase, we are reevaluating how best to bring external insights into our product and policy development work. As part of this process, we have decided that the Trust and Safety Council is not the best structure to do this.”

The Trust and safety council had various civil rights organisations, academics and other bodies that promoted safety, while also advising Twitter as it developed products, programs, and rules, according to a web archive for the page.

