Two Brothers Kill Sibling, Injure Father in Jigawa State Over Witchcraft Accusation

Two brothers in Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State have killed their half-brother and injured their father in a brutal attack stemming from accusations of witchcraft.

Residents informed InfoStride News that the incident occurred when the two brothers, accusing their half-brother of witchcraft, beat him severely with sticks. Their father was injured when he attempted to intervene.

The spokesperson for the Jigawa State Police Command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed the incident.

“On July 25, 2024, at about 12:30 pm, intelligence available to our command disclosed that two individuals, Haruna Idi from Garkon Alli village in Kiyawa LGA and his 80-year-old father, Idi Hassan, from the same address, had been severely beaten with sticks.

Consequently, the victim suffered a serious injury,” DSP Adam stated.

Upon receiving the report, detectives from Kiyawa Division quickly arrived at the crime scene and transported the victims to Rashid Shekoni Teaching Hospital in Dutse for medical attention.

Unfortunately, Haruna Idi succumbed to his injuries, while the father, who sustained fractures to his hand and leg, is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects, Ahmadu Idi, 45, and Sale Idi, 25, both of Garkon Alli village, conspired and attacked their brother over allegations of witchcraft.

They also injured their father when he tried to save his son.

DSP Shiisu Adam confirmed that the two suspects have been arrested and are in custody pending a thorough investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department in Dutse, the suspects will be arraigned in court.