Two reasons I’m supporting Akpabio to be Senate President – Ndume

The senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has given two reasons he is supporting former Akwa Ibom governor, Godswill Akpabio, to be the next senate president.

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, on Wednesday, Ndume said it is because Akpabio is the preferred candidate of President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu has also asked Ndume to lead Akpabio’s campaign and ensure he becomes the number three citizen.

“There are so many that contributed to my reason to stand for Akpabio, because one the president had interest and had Akpabio as his preferred candidate and number two, he had the confidence of asking me to lead the campaign.

“Most importantly, it is about justice, about equity, about the constitution and doing what is right and standing for what is justful for this country,” Ndume said.

Even though the All Progressives Congress (APC) has chosen Akpabio to be senate president, the likes of Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara, and Orji Uzor Kalu, chief whip of the senate, have insisted on contesting the position.