Tyson Fury Is Looking For Excuses To Pull Out Of The Match Vs Usyk – Promoter

Popular boxing champion, Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter has come out to say that he believes a bout with Tyson Fury won’t go ahead. He recently revealed that the British boxer is trying to avoid the Ukrainian, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, greedy Fury is still hoping to find a way to pull out of the match, and Usyk and his camp already knew that will happen.

He added that immediately Usyk accepts a no-rematch clause, there will be another excuse from Fury’s cmap.

His words, “As Usyk said, the greedy belly (Fury) is still hoping to find a way to pull out. We knew before and know it now.”

“As soon as Usyk accepts a no rematch clause there will still be searching for another thing to find and pull out the fight.”

“I tell you why. He bluffed and Usyk called his bluff. This is 100 per cent. He didn’t expect Usyk to accept 70/30.”

“It’s all about nothing. He’s not prepared and scared to fight. He will try to find a way to avoid Usyk for as long as possible. We don’t trust him, we don’t believe him.”

“I don’t believe anyone will fight. Even if you accept this now, he will still try to find a way out.”