Ugwuanyi Should Be Allowed To Choose Successor, Says Senator Nnamani

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, representing Enugu East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has said outgoing governors have the prerogative of choosing their successors, saying Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s case should not be different ahead of the 2023 election.

Nnamani stated this at a media interview on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the governor is the leader who directs affairs of a political party and in the process chooses who succeeds him but without compromising the electoral processes.

The former Governor of Enugu State said the incumbent governor earned his respect for managing his Ebeano political family, which he introduced in 1999 when he governed the state.

“I have absolute loyalty and respect for my governor who is also the leader of the Ebeano political family. He has demonstrated capacity and leadership. We are waiting for him to lead the way to go in 2023 and we shall follow,” he said.

The lawmaker, reacting to developing political intrigues in the state, said Enugu is one among few states that enjoyed political harmony for respecting zoning arrangements.

“Enugu State is among the few in the country that enjoys political harmony on account of adherence to zoning or rotation of key political offices in the three senatorial districts especially the governorship seat since 1999,” he added.

Nnamani was the state governor from 1999 to 2007 while Sullivan Chime from Enugu West took over from 2007 to 2015, paving the way for the incumbent governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from Enugu North, who is expected to complete the cycle in 2023.