United Capital posts N7.74bn profit

United Capital grew post-tax profit by 65 per cent to N7.74bn in the first half of 2024, from N4.69bn recorded in the same period in 2023.

This was disclosed in its half-year 2024 financial statement filed with the Nigeria Exchange Limited on Wednesday.

The company’s gross earnings rose by 37.5 per cent to N15.15bn compared to N11.01bn in the first half of 2023.

However, investment income declined by 5.4 per cent, falling from N4.96bn in H1 2023 to N4.69bn, while fee and commission income was up by 71.8 per cent to N6.31bn.

Net trading income jumped from N622.6m in 2023 to N1.76bn.

Other income also grew by 75.5 per cent from N1.13bn to N1.98bn.

Consequently, United Capital’s total operating income stood at N12.76bn, a 37.9 per cent increase from N9.26bn in 2023.

Despite the increase in revenue, the company faced higher personnel expenses, which rose by 68.5 per cent to N2.29bn from N1.36bn in the prior period.

Other operating expenses also increased by 53.9 per cent, from N3.03bn to N4.67bn.

Impairment for credit losses showed a positive turnaround, with a reversal of N451.58m compared to a charge of N1.19bn in 2023, as the firm’s total expenses stood at N6.67bn, an increase from N5.75bn in 2023.

The share of accumulated profit of associates rose by 110.2 per cent, from N274.54m to N576.86m, leading to a profit before income tax of N9.06bn in 2024, a 63.4 per cent increase from N5.54bn in 2023.

The company’s comprehensive income for the period reached N34.87bn, a 42 per cent increase from N24.55bn in 2023, driven by fair value gains on investments.

United Capital’s gross revenue went up by 71 per cent year-on-year to N45.90bn in 2023, driven by net trading income, which soared by 63 per cent and other income that ballooned by 865 per cent year-on-year.

Last year, the financial service firm grew pre-tax profit by 28 per cent to N17.30bn while post-tax profit went up by 18 per cent to N11.42bn.