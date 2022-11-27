VAR Should’ve Checked Ronaldo’s Penalty – John Paintsil

Ex-Ghana defender, John Paintsil has come out to say that he can’t understand why the referee didn’t turn to VAR for Ronaldo’s penalty. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to John, it was definitely a harsh decision that affected the Black Stars and he wonders why VAR didn’t call the referee over to take a look before deciding.

Paintsil added that it was clearly not a penalty from where many people were sitting.

His words, “Definitely it was too harsh. There was no strong contact on the ball, but from the referee’s position, the thinking was that it was a penalty.”

“I’m surprised the VAR didn’t call him to have a look at it, we’re still wondering why. For me, it wasn’t a penalty, from where I was sitting, from where VAR was sitting.”

“If they’d called a check, we could have had a look at it, but nothing like that happened.”