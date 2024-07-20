Varane And Ferdinand Inspire Me – Leny Yoro

Manchester United defender, Leny Yoro has come out to reveal the two Manchester United centre-backs he was most inspired by. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Varane and Rio Ferdinand have inspired his defensive game over the years, and he considers both players some of the best CBs the world has ever seen.

Yoro added that Rio even helped him make his choice ahead of his transfer because he told him how big MUFC is.

His words, “Let’s say, Rapha Varane. He is a top defender. He didn’t play a long time here [Man Utd] but he’s an inspiration for me.

United legend? Let’s say Rio Ferdinand. I don’t even know if I can explain this guy but he’s a top defender and a really good guy. I just called him but I hope to meet him soon. Not today, but during the transfer market. He helped me a lot to make my choice, he explained how big United is, so it was really good for me.”

