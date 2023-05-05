Victory for Atiku, Peter Obi would have retired many APC leaders — Presidency

The Presidency has disclosed that most leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, would have been compulsorily retired from politics if the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar or his Labour Party, LP, counterpart, Peter Obi had won the last election.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, disclosed this while noting that President-elect Bola Tinubu’s victory has established the dominance of the APC.

He spoke while receiving the Arewa Young Lawyers’ Forum, AYLF, and was contained in a statement by Deputy Director of Information, State House, Patience Tilley-Gyado.

According to Shehu: “In the hands of the opposition, many of the laudable programmes of the Buhari administration would have been sabotaged or unimplemented.

“An important and overlooked aspect of the Tinubu/Shettima victory is that it ensures, not only an orderly transfer of power from the outgoing administration to the incoming one, but also the safety of policies and programmes of the outgoing government.”