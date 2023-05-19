Vin Diesel Changed My Life Forever – Ludacris

Award-winning rapper and actor, Ludacris has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was recently honored with the 2,756th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and fans have been reacting.

The rapper was honored with moving speeches from co-stars and collaborators, LL Cool J and Vin Diesel, who showered Ludacris with praise as they reflected on his journey throughout the years.

Ludacris added that LL Cool J is the man who made him want to rap, and Vin Diesel changed his life forever through the gift that keeps on giving.

His words, “It’s almost hard for me to put into words. LL was the person who made me wanna rap. Vin has changed my life forever through the gift that keeps on giving, this franchise Fast and Furious. It meant everything to have them show up for me today,”

“I was literally just saying [that] I’ll put my cast up against any other cast in film history. We are the closest-knit family off camera and on camera. Compared to anybody, 100 percent.”

“I was fighting tears. Seriously, I was glad that I had my sunglasses on today. That blew me away. Usually, it’s not easy for people to keep certain things from me, but that was 100 percent a surprise.”