Vinicius Junior Has been Incredible In Recent Years – Mbappe

Real Madrid forward, Kylian Mbappe has come out to say that he would play wherever Carlo Ancelotti wants him to play. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he hopes to feature alongside the unique Vinicius Junior next season because he has been absolutely incredible in recent years.

Mbappe added that he wants to adapt to the Real Madrid as quickly as possible and help the club continue its winning culture.

His words, “I will play wherever the coach (Ancelotti) makes me play. In Paris, I played in all three positions. In Monaco too. The important thing is to be in good physical shape. The position I will play in is a detail.

Vinicius is a unique player, a very great player. I will be very happy to play with him, as with all the other players. Great players know how to play together, I think. He has been incredible in recent seasons. It is up to me to adapt to the team. I will do it as quickly as possible to help the team win.”

Kylian Mbappe Lottin (born 20 December 1998) is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team. Regarded as one of the best players in the world, he is renowned for his dribbling abilities, exceptional speed, and finishing.

Kylian Mbappé Lottin was born on 20 December 1998 in the 19th arrondissement of Paris and was raised in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis, in the northeastern suburbs of Paris. His father, Wilfrid , is originally from Cameroon, and, as well as being his agent, is a football coach. His mother, Fayza Lamari, is of Algerian Kabyle origin and is a former handball player.

He has a younger brother, Ethan, who plays in the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. Their older adoptive brother, Jirès Kembo Ekoko, is a former professional footballer.

On 22 February 2018, Mbappé was joined by former African strikers George Weah and Didier Drogba in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Élysée Palace in Paris, which focused on a sports development project in Africa. Mbappé stated that the development of African sport is important to him due to his parents’ African origins.