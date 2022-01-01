    Login
    Subscribe

    Violence Against Women Is An Insult To God – Pope Francis

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Pope Francis has come out to issue a clarion call for an end to violence against women. He recently revealed this via his New Year’s message, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Pope Francis
    Pope Francis

    According to him, any violence against women is nothing but an insult to God because women are mothers who bestow life.

    Pope Francis added that everyone should make greater efforts to promote mothers and protect our women.

    His words, “And since mothers bestow life, and women keep the world (together), let us all make greater efforts to promote mothers and to protect women,”

    “How much violence is directed against women! Enough! To hurt a woman is to insult God, who from a woman took on our humanity -not through an angel, not directly, but through a woman.”

    See also  K1 De Ultimate Welcomes Another Grandchild

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News