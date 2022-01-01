Violence Against Women Is An Insult To God – Pope Francis

Pope Francis has come out to issue a clarion call for an end to violence against women. He recently revealed this via his New Year’s message, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, any violence against women is nothing but an insult to God because women are mothers who bestow life.

Pope Francis added that everyone should make greater efforts to promote mothers and protect our women.

His words, “And since mothers bestow life, and women keep the world (together), let us all make greater efforts to promote mothers and to protect women,”

“How much violence is directed against women! Enough! To hurt a woman is to insult God, who from a woman took on our humanity -not through an angel, not directly, but through a woman.”

