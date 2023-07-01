Violence Won’t Solve Young Nahel’s Murder – Mbappe

France captain, Kylian Mbappe has called for an end to violent protests that erupted in the country after the fatal shooting of a teenager by police. He recently took to social media to appeal for calm on behalf of the French national team, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and his national teammates are also shocked by the brutal death of young Nahel, and citizens have every right to not be insensitive to the circumstances in which this unacceptable death has taken place.

Mbappe, however, added that violence solves nothing, even less when it inevitably turns against those who express it.

“Like all French people, we were marked and shocked by the brutal death of young Nahel,”

“Firstly, our thoughts go out to him and his family to whom we extend our sincere condolences.

“Obviously, we cannot remain insensitive to the circumstances in which this unacceptable death has taken place.

“Since this tragic event, we have been witnessing the expression of popular anger whose essence we understand, but whose form we cannot endorse.

“With many of us coming from working-class neighbourhoods, these feelings of pain and sadness, we also share them.

“But to this suffering is added that of assisting powerless to a real process of self-destruction.

“Violence solves nothing, even less when it inevitably and tirelessly turns against those who express it, their families, loved ones and neighbours.”