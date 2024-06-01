Close Menu
    Vybz Kartel Denied Bail Despite Overturned Murder Conviction

    Jamaican dancehall star, Vybz Kartel is set to remain behind bars despite his murder conviction recently being overturned. Jamaica Supreme Court Justice, Andrea Thomas recently stated that without a verdict or acquittal by the Privy Council, the murder charge against the singer remains in effect.

    Andrea said, “In view of the fact that their appeal is not yet determined, they should remain in custody until their appeal is concluded… That is until a verdict of acquittal is entered or there is a decision for a retrial.”

    Days back, the prosecution and defense members made arguments in Kartel’s habeas corpus case, which would have determined whether the artist would be granted bail.

