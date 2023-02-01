Waje Made Us Cruise About Our Fake Engagement – Ric Hassani

Popular singer, Ric Hassani has finally cleared the air about his rumored relationship with colleague, Waje. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there is no relationship between them at all, and the engagement story was a mere cruise that Waje suggested.

Ric added that he and the singer are not together in any way, and they are just friends.

His words, “I am not in a relationship with Waje. We were just catching cruise. It was Waje, this was completely Waje. I found out about our love the same time. I was just staying quiet to see what would happen, and it was interesting.”

WOW.