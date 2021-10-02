We Will Resist Attempts By Ayade To Sell State Assets To Self, Cronies, PDP Maintains

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to resist moves by the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade to convert and sell some state assets to self and associates.

This resolve was taken at the party’s plenary meeting in Calabar which rose one hour ago.

The state publicity secretary, Prince Mike Ojisi said the SWC has resolved “to explore all legitimate avenues to recover the party Secretariat and all relevant property including the three buses which the erstwhile chairman Ntufam Edim Inok, is alleged to have criminally converted to his personal property by changing their ownership details.

“We have resolved also to mobilise and sensitize the citizens of Cross River State to resist any attempt to sell state assets to family members and cronies of the current administration, which moves are now visible.”

”To give verve to their resolution, the state working committee has raised a 4-man establishment committee headed by the party secretary, Tony Edako to assess the immediate administrative needs and recommend comprehensive and immediate takeoff needs for administrators of the party.

The publicity Secretary explained that the rancour-free state Congress of the party which produced the party exco illustrates that the party understands the mechanism of inclusiveness, internal democracy and competence.

He also disclosed that the PDP in the state has declared a road to freedom with the people.