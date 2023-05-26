Wanting Me In A Movie For My Body Is Dehumanizing – Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra has come out to say that a film director once put her in an uncomfortable situation on set. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, a Bollywood filmmaker who she would not name once asked to see her underwear on set, and his reason was that such content is what people would want to see in the film.

Priyanka added that it was a very dehumanizing moment for her since it meant that her art was not even important.

Her words, “This may have been 2002 or 2003.”

“I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy — obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing [at a time].”

“I wanted to layer up [but] the filmmaker was like, ‘No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise, why is anybody coming to watch this movie?’”

“He didn’t say it to me. He said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, ‘I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important.’”

“I just couldn’t look at [the director] every day.”

“I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

