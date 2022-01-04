Wanting To Play Again Is My Current Mindset – Eriksen

Denmark midfielder, Christian Eriksen has come out to say that his goal is to play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He recently revealed this as he continues his recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020 in June.

According to him, wanting to play again is his current mindset but whether he would be picked by his country again is another story entirely.

Eriksen added that he is very physically fit at the moment and he doesn’t feel any different.

His words, “I want to play. That’s been my mindset all along,”

“It’s a goal, a dream,”

“Whether I’ll be picked is another thing. I’m sure I can come back because I don’t feel any different. Physically, I’m back in top shape.”

“[The World Cup has] been my goal and it’s still some time away, so until then I’m just going to play football and prove that I’m back at the same level.”

“My dream is to rejoin the national team and play at Parken [Denmark’s home stadium] again and prove that it was a one-timer and that it won’t happen again. I want to prove I’ve moved on and that I can play on the national team again.”