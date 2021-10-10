Wase Hails Peaceful Conduct Of Plateau LG Elections

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, has commended the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) for the peaceful conduct of the 2021 local government elections in the state.

The Deputy Speaker specifically hailed Governor Simon Bako Lalong for providing a conducive atmosphere for the will of the electorate to prevail in the just concluded local government election in the state.

Wase, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, on Sunday, tasked all the new 17 chairmen that won the election to be magnanimous and hit the ground running by providing dividends of democracy to the electorates.

“I want to express our profound appreciation to the Governor and the good people of Plateau State for reaffirming their support in our party by overwhelmingly electing our candidates and also appreciate the role played by the security agencies in maintaining peace throughout the exercise.

“I want to appreciate all APC supporters for turning out to cast their votes in a mature manner and I urged them all to sustain the same spirit in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Wase said the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has again provided yet another opportunity for continued synergy by the state and local government to further bring about socio-economic development to the state.