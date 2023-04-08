Wayo man – Keyamo knocks Obi again over leaked audio with Oyedepo

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has once again hit the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, with a fresh criticism over a purported audio leak.

This comes exactly a week after the audio conversation purportedly between the former Anambra State governor and the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, surfaced online.

The audio captured voices similar to Obi and Oyedepo as the duo discussed how to rally Christian voters in the South-West and the North-Central states of Kwara, Kogi, and Niger ahead of the presidential election.

Obi can be heard imploring the Bishop to help send messages across to Christians in the South-West and Kwara.

“Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara,” Obi said in the conversation allegedly held on the eve of the election.

He also told Oyedepo that “This is a religious war,” to which the Cleric replied, “I believe that, I believe that, I believe that.”

While the audio conversation generated heated reactions for days on end, especially on Twitter where he is an active user, the Labour Party Presidential candidate uncharacteristically avoided the controversy for five before issuing a denial.

Obi, who described the audio tape as fake and threatened legal action against the media outlet that leaked it, insisted that “at no time did ever say, think, or even imply that the 2023 election is, or was a religious war.”

Having previously criticised Obi for trying to stoke a religious war in Nigeria, Keyamo revisited the issue again on Saturday night when he questioned why it took Obi “five good days” before reacting.

He alleged that the former Anambra State governor bided his time before commenting on the leaked audio in order to weigh the possible damage it could do to his political career.

Describing Obi as a “Wayo man”, Keyamo wondered why the former went on a five-day hiatus on Twitter when “he used to tweet every day or every other day” before the leak.

His tweet read: “Peter Obi waited for 5 GOOD DAYS to observe whether the ‘yes-daddy’ audio would be very damaging or not to him before commenting on it and when he confirmed it had ended his political career, he tweeted a very WEAK DENIAL.

“Before then, he used to tweet every day or every other day, but this time he did not tweet about the audio for 5 DAYS. On the 4th day, he first avoided it and tweeted about the accusation Lai Mohammed made THAT SAME DAY in Washington DC, without commenting on the ‘yes-daddy’ audio that was already four days old on that day.

“It was when there was an avalanche of criticisms by Nigerians of ducking the main issue that he then tweeted his weak denial on the fifth day. Wayo man!Nigerians are not fools!”