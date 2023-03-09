We are not in alliance with Gov Makinde – Accord Party

The National Chairman of Accord, Muhammad Nalado on Wednesday said that the party is not in any alliance with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

InfoStride News learnt that the chairman of the party in the state, Mr Kolade Ojo and some executive members of the party have declared their support for Makinde.

Makinde is re-contesting on the platform of PDP, while the gubernatorial candidate of the party is Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

Nalado while reacting to the alleged endorsement of Makinde by the party’s executives added that such endorsement is the handiwork of political jobbers.

While declaring that Adelabu and all the candidates of Accord for the House of Assembly are still in the race, he added that the state chairman and secretary are on their own.

Nalado said: “The misinformation that Accord is in pact with the PDP in Oyo State is nothing further from the truth. We have always been aware of the anti-party antics and activities of the State Chairman, Mr Kolade Ojo and those encouraging him.

“Our governorship candidate in Oyo State remains Adebayo Adelabu. We are convinced he has the perfect pedigree to turn Oyo State into an enjoyable haven.

“The party leadership would soon meet to issue appropriate sanctions on the anti-party activities as evidenced in the action of Kolade Ojo, the party secretary and those encouraging the anti-party activity.

“The State Chairman and Secretary are on their own. There was no time we had any meeting to support any other candidate other than Adelabu. Adelabu Penkelemesi remains our governorship candidate.”