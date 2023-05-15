We Are Reviewing Evidence Before Confirming If Hilda Broke The Record – Guinness World Record

Nigerians have gathered the Twitter page of the Guinness World Records after they said they were reviewing the evidence before they can confirm if Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey has broken the longest cooking hours for an individual. Recall that Hilda surpassed the record time this morning May 15, and Nigerians have since been waiting for the announcement.

Reacting, GWR, via its social media page, said it was reviewing evidence before it can confirm if she has indeed broken the record.

The account wrote,

WOW.