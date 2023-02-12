We Condemn Chanting Regarding Leeds’ Historic Tragedies – MUFC

Leeds United have come out to condemn the completely unacceptable chants from both sets of supporters relating to historic tragedies during their Premier League clash with Manchester United. Both clubs recently revealed a press statement on Twitter, and fans have been reacting.

According to them, mocking rivals with chants about tragedies is nothing but an unacceptable behavior that should not be condoned in football.

It read, “Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game.”

“Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League, and other authorities on eradicating it from football.”

WOW.